Punjab CM Vows To Fight 'black Farm Laws'; Says 'BJP-led Govt Could Not Be Trusted'

In sync with Rahul Gandhi's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday vowed to fight the 'black farm laws' and save the farmers from the clutches of big corporates. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his 3-day "Kheti Bachao Yatra" in Punjab on October 4 to protest against the Farm Laws.

Captain Amarinder lashed out at the Akalis for "selling off the interests of the farmers" as part of the Union government and further warned the farmers that the Central government might pay MSP for a couple of crops, but eventually would scrap the system completely.

"The verbal assurances of the BJP-led government could not be trusted. We will not back out of the fight against the black farm laws till they are amended to give a written Constitutional guarantee on MSP and continuation of FCI. Attempts were being made to stifle the collective voice of the farmers, who had come together in this fight to protect their livelihood and future," he said.

The CM added that the battle against the farm laws was being fought across the country and Congress was with the farmers in every step of the way.

"The farmers of Punjab had been responsible for giving India is food security and feeding the nation for six decades and their interests had to be protected at all costs," he added.

Rahul Gandhi starts 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' from Punjab

Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other senior leaders of the state will launch the signature campaign and address the public at Bandhni Kalan, District Moga. Stating these farm laws as anti-farmer the Congress party has planned a month-long agitation across the country and will also reach out to different farming communities. Rahul Gandhi will lead a "Tractor Yatra" from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura, Ludhiana and will end the day by addressing a public meeting at Jatpura.

Some of the programmes which are a part of Kheti Bachao Yatra were launched on September 24 will be concluded on November 14. Congress has planned the conclusion of the protest by handing over memorandum and signatures of over two crore farmers of the country to President Kovind. The President on September 27 passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

