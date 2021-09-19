Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Punjab faces action in a three-year-old 'Me Too' case, claimed BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday.

Minutes after Congress announced that the MLA has been unanimously elected as the Leader of CLP in Punjab, the saffron party alleged that Channi had sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018 - a case that was covered up back then but has resurfaced after Punjab Women's Commission sent a notice to the state government.

"Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old MeToo case," wrote BJP's Amit Malviya on Twitter, adding "Well done, Rahul," taking a dig at the party's choice.

Reports claim that Channi had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. The woman had filed a complaint against him for sending objectionable messages at midnight. The then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the issue was later "resolved". However, the case resurfaced in May this year with the Punjab Women's Commission sending a notice to the state government asking for its response to the allegation.

Punjab's CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi is currently at the Raj Bhavan along with senior Congress leaders to meet Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Charanjit Singh Channi

A Dalit leader from the Ramdasia Sikh community, Charanjit Singh Channi is the current Minister for Technical Educational & Industrial Training in the Punjab government. He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency. Channi has served as the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly from 2015-16.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa snubbed?

Earlier, sources had told Republic Media Network that Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was one of the front-runners to be selected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Reacting to Harish Rawat's announcement, Randhawa told the media that he welcomes the party's decision and is not disappointed over Channi's election.