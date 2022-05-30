Punjab Congress Chief Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Family, Slams Govt Over Security Withdrawal

After popular Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met family members of Siddhu Moosewala in Moosa village of Punjab.

Speaking to media reporters, State Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Why Sidhu Moosewala’s security was reduced? In these two months, 40-45 people have lost their lives including Dharminder Singh, a kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, Governor and will also appeal in High Court.”

Hours after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, Congress sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party government on Sunday. Congress said that AAP in Punjab has lost the moral authority to govern.

Deputy Superintendant of Police of Mansa district Gobinder Singh told a news agency that 28-years-old Sidhu Moosewala was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Twitter, "I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost Sidhu Moosewala, a promising star in the Indian National Congress.”

“He was showered with bullets in Mansa district just two days after CM Bhagwant Mann's government withdrew his security. AAP government in Punjab has lost moral authority. It must be dismissed,” he added.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the “murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist Siddhu Moosewala.”

"My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," Gandhi said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The news of the murder of talented singer, youth icon, and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala is very painful. This has stunned us all."

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed deep shock at the "broad daylight murder" of Moosewala.

"Punjab & Punjabis worldwide have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," he said.

On its official Twitter handle, Congress said the killing of Moosewala has come as a terrible shock to the party and the entire nation.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the tweet stated.

Mansa civil surgeon Ranjeet Rai told media reporters that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital. He had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent election and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who were travelling with him survived and were sent to Patiala for further treatment. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes.