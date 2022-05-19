Punjab Congress MLA Laments Sunil Jakhar's Switch To BJP; 'He Was An Asset To Us'

As former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday, Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira responded to this new setback to the grand old party, saying that losing a leader like Jakhar is a big loss for the party in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Jakhar joining the saffron party, Congress MLA from Bholath, Khaira said, "Losing Sunil Jakhar is a big loss to Congress in Punjab. It was his decision to leave the party, but he was an asset to the Congress."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, senior Congress leader Jakhar announced his sudden exit from the party, sending shock waves across the party's top leadership. Notably, it is a rough time for the grand old party as it lost several assembly elections this year and the leaving of leaders like Jakhar adds more difficulty to the party.

Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of party president JP Nadda. Sunil Jhakar had announced his sudden exit from the grand old party on May 14, after weeks of open discontentment with the leadership. BJP President JP Nadda welcomed Jakhar to the party and said that the saffron party is taking first place among nationalist forces in Punjab.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | In a big setback for Congress, Sunil Jakhar joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/WnnruTXqRp pic.twitter.com/OPxT5zTiYr — Republic (@republic) May 19, 2022

"Sunil Jakhar is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab. As BJP is taking the first place of nationalist forces in Punjab that is why it is necessary that all the people having nationalist views should join BJP and strengthen the party."

While addressing the media after being inducted into BJP, Sunil Jakhar thanked the party and said that it is not easy to break 50 years of relationship with Congress. "I am thankful to have a place in BJP and I am glad that I am welcomed here. Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab. I never used politics for personal gains and did my duties with ethics," he added.

Sunil Jakhar further stated, "I had strong reasons to leave congress. The reason why I left Congress I could not stand divisive politics but when principles are compromised, it is better to leave. They could have removed me from a position but they cannot suppress my voice for nationalism. Punjab has established a template of equality in India and I have joined BJP with the emotion of unity."

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Patel also resigned from the Congress party saying that joining the grand old party was a 'wrong decision' in his political career.

Hardik Patel posted a tweet with a resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that read, "Today I courageously resign from the position in the Congress Party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future."