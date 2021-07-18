Punjab Congress MPs Unanimously Oppose Sidhu's Elevation To Party Chief: Sources

In a major development, Congress sources informed Republic that the Punjab Congress MPs have spoken against elevating Navjot Singh Sidhu to the post of the PPCC President. The Punjab Congress MPs are now opting against Sidhu's elevation. The MPs on Sunday conveyed their decision to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi during their meeting.

All the Punjab MPs have unanimously said that Sidhu is not acceptable as the state chief.

The Punjab Congress leaders have informed their decision to Sonia Gandhi in the meeting officially as well, sources said. The party leaders have pointed out that Sidhu is a 'newcomer and is not acceptable to the party state-wide'. The party also informed their chief that there are more ‘deserving people’ in need of recognition.

Punjab reshuffle in question

The setback for Sidhu comes after a major reshuffle was on the deck for Punjab Congress. After months of deliberations and infighting within the state unit of the grand old party, a major rejig regarding the leadership was expected to happen on Sunday. This development came a day after Harish Rawat, who is heading the three-member committee formed to tackle infighting in the party flew to Chandigarh to discuss the final list with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be Punjab Congress chief?

Earlier, sources had reported that Congress was in serious consideration of Sidhu for the post of the PPCC President. However, the names of Manish Tiwari and Vijay Inder Singla have also been doing the rounds amid the Punjab Congress infighting. Sidhu’s name even though in the mix, was up for question as his tiff with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was yet to find a resolution. Amarinder Singh continues to vehemently oppose the appointment of the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief and had earlier demanded a public apology from him for his slanderous tweets against his government in the state.

IMAGE: PTI