Punjab Congress Rift: Posters Backing Navjot Sidhu Spotted In Amritsar Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Amid reports of Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu being offered top position, his hoardings were spotted at Amritsar on Wednesday with the tagline, "Sara Punjab Sidhu Naal" (whole Punjab is with Sidhu). The hoarding came at a time when Congress's high command is trying to end the crisis in the state and Punjab elections 2022. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also set up a panel which, on June 10 submitted its report to her and is learned to have recommended suitable accommodation of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Claims on Sidhu being offered Deputy CM's position denied

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh recently dismissed the claim of the ex-BJP MP on the Deputy CM's position clarifying no replacement of Sunil Jakhar as the Punjab Congress president. He also added that he will oppose the suggestion of giving the top post to Sidhu. The panel has submitted the report after meeting all stakeholders to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Sonia Gandhi summons Amarinder & Sidhu On June 20

The party President is all set to meet both the senior leaders on June 20 in Delhi with an aim to end the political rift. After forming a three-member committee comprising of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, the crisis in the state has still not reached a conclusion. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had addressed a press conference on the matter justifying the rivalry as no 'factionalism' only 'diversity of opinions'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Captain Amarinder Singh

The rivalry between the two has been escalating since Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Due to certain series of events, the ex-swashbuckling batsman had tendered his resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019. These include the Punjab CM openly slamming Sidhu for his 2018 visit to Pakistan where he hugged Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, losing key portfolios and denial of ticket to Navjot Kaur Sidhu in the 2019 General Election.

The Congress MLA maintained his distance from party activities but continued to attack the Chief Minister on various occasions. Captain broke his silence on the attacks on April 27 and dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)