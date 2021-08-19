Punjab Congress Secretary Switches To AAP With 100 Associates Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Punjab Congress faced a major setback after its senior leader and former state secretary Kulwant Singh Sidhu joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with hundreds of his associates on Wednesday. The major blow to the party came ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Punjab Congress Secretary switches to AAP ahead of 2022 polls

On joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Kulwant Singh showered praises of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is desired by the people of Punjab. Kulwant Singh Sidhu said, "Everyone in Punjab talks about the Aam Aadmi Party. He said that the new Punjab Chief Minister should act like Arvind Kejriwal and not like Captain Amarinder Singh. Kulwant Sidhu further said the people of Punjab had high expectations from the AAP for the welfare of the people and the party was fighting a battle of rights in which he (Sidhu) would contribute."





Besides, Jarnail Singh, AAP Punjab affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi, and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Deputy Leader of Opposition, formally greeted the leaders in the party. "Leaders and volunteers benevolent to Punjab, who are feeling stifled due to corruption and nepotism in the traditional parties are welcome in AAP," Jarnail Singh remarked, welcoming the city's senior Congress leader, Kulwant Singh Sidhu.

Kulwant Singh Sidhu began his political career as a youth leader in the Congress and has served as the party's state secretary. According to Jarnail Singh, the addition of Kulwant Sidhu has heightened the enthusiasm of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers.

In response to a question regarding the Chief Minister's face in Punjab, Jarnail Singh stated that the CM's face would be announced to the people of Punjab soon in the lead-up to the 2022 elections.

AAP volunteers not behind show of black flags to Akali Dal

Apart from this, while speaking to the media, Jarnail Singh also clarified that AAP volunteers did not show black flags to Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal, "The act of showing black flags to the Akalis is not an act of the AAP volunteers, but an expression of anger of the common people of Punjab." He said the people of Punjab had not forgotten that anti-farmer laws were passed under the leadership of Harsimrat Kaur Badal and at the time of the Badal government, desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib took place and Sikhs seeking justice were shot dead. "The Akali Dal will have to pay the price for its misdeeds," he added.

AAP delegation meets Punjab governor demanding action against 5 ministers

The AAP is gradually stepping up its efforts to put a great opposition to the current Congress regime in the state. On August 11, a delegation of Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party met the Governor here and raised the demand for an immediate action against five ministers, alleging that they were involved in various scams and embezzlement. The AAP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema met Governor V P Singh Badnore and submitted a memorandum to him demanding dismissal of the five Ministers.



Image: Twitter

(With inputs from agencies)