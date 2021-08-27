Punjab Congress 'split In Pieces': AAP Demands Floor Test In Upcoming Assembly Session

As the political crisis continues in Punjab Congress and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh remains at loggerheads with Navjot Singh Sidhu, the opposition AAP demanded a floor test in the upcoming State Assembly session. A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Friday, demanding a floor test against the Congress government. The delegation handed over a letter to the governor, stating that the Congress party in Punjab has "split into pieces."

Punjab Congress has been embroiled in an internal conflict between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Capt Amarinder Singh factions. The fresh row erupted after several ministers and legislators sought the replacement of the chief minister, saying they have “lost faith in him” over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

They questioned the ability of Capt Amarinder to honour the unfulfilled poll promises such as — delay in providing justice in the desecration of a religious text in 2015, arrest of "big fish" involved in drug rackets, and scrapping power purchase agreements.

CM Amarinder to lead Congress in Punjab Polls

On Wednesday, the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp failed to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to remove the CM from the assembly poll leadership position. Following the request, reportedly, Rawat agreed to discuss the escalating tension in Punjab Congress with party president Sonia Gandhi. Speaking to the media earlier, Harish Rawat reiterated that Congress would contest the 2022 Assembly election under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

Trouble had mounted for the Chief Minister when over 20 legislators met at state Cabinet Minister Tript Bajwa's residence raising a banner of revolt against him. The meeting came in the wake of Amarinder Singh launching a tirade against Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg for their controversial statements.

On Friday, Malvinder Singh tendered his resignation, alleging that the Congress high command is not focused on 'issue-based politics of transparency and accountability'. He has also alleged that some people are against the emerging 'Punjab Model' and have derailed the dialogue process. He claimed that the party is not open to changes that are in favour of the state and expressed willingness to collaborate with other like-minded leaders.

