Punjab Congress Tiff: Harish Rawat Says Any Dispute With CM, Sidhu 'plus Point' For Party

With a smile, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that 'if' a dispute arises between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu then it would be a 'plus' point for the party. Without naming any leader, Rawat said that people think it's a 'fight' if anyone 'talks openly'. The statement from the Congress' Punjab chief came a week after he confessed that 'all is not well in Congress'.

#WATCH | If there would be a dispute (between Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh & state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu), it would be a plus (point) for Congress: Harish Rawat, in charge, Punjab Congress pic.twitter.com/zIMnPXb8WT — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu

Earlier, the two leaders were openly speaking against each other on public platforms and the war of words continued with Sidhu's promotion to PPCC Chief. While Captain has remained silent majorly, Navjot Singh has been not only speaking against CM but also against the party leadership. Recently, the PPCC Chief had raised his voice against Punjab Government's power crisis and drug smuggling case. On the other side, he had also blamed party leadership for not letting him take decisions.

Congress infighting in Punjab

Harish Rawat had reportedly asked Sidhu to keep his criticism private and not speak against the Chief Minister on any public platform. While trying to cover the PPCC Chief's actions against party high-command, Rawat had asserted, 'I can't question him on the basis of media speculation... I will see the context of the statement. He is party chief, who other than he can take decisions?'

Meanwhile, infighting in the Punjab Congress had taken a fresh turn recently after Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command. Sources informed that Sidhu was in the national capital but had to return to Patiala without meeting party leaders after failing to secure an appointment. It is significant to note that Sidhu had reached Delhi with the hope of meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Harish Rawat had recently also admitted that there were still some issues that were being resolved in the party. Accepting that all was not well in the party, Rawat asserted, 'I don't want to hide that some questions are still being resolved'. The political drama in the Congress party is unfolding at a time when the state is preparing to undergo Assembly Elections next year.