Punjab Farmers Protest Against Sidhu's 'thirsty' Remark; CM Responds To Their Queries

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met farmers whose lands were being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for various projects. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the CM assured farmers that genuine reasons will be addressed. He also affirmed that he will meet Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari to discuss the issue.

Earlier this month, farmers from several districts of Punjab staged a protest against land acquisition for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project. The farmers had alleged that instead of offering them the market rate, the Centre is giving them peanuts for acquiring their land.

Farmers from several villages of Ludhiana district had reached the mini-secretariat to hold protests. The agitation against land acquisition received the support of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). Later members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from Patran, Kahnauri, Nakodar, Tarn Taran and Amritsar also joined them.

Farmers protesting against Sidhu

New Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing protest by farmers over his recent remarks. On Friday, Sidhu had said, “I say to the Kisan Morcha people, my elders (farmers) that the thirsty walks to the well. The well does not go to the thirsty. I today invite you (farmers). I want to meet you.”

Sidhu was also shown black flags when he arrived in Rupnagar district to pay obeisance at a gurudwara. Meanwhile, he clarified that his statements were misunderstood. The Congress leader said that he supports farmers with his heart and soul.

The Punjab Congress chief also said the "victory" of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the stir against three agri laws, is a top priority for him.

"I consider the victory of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha as my top priority. I have been calling the farmers' agitation as sacred for the past one year," Sidhu told reporters.

On July 20 too, Sidhu was shown black flags by farmers when he arrived at Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana's Nawanshahr. According to a police official, a farmers organisation protesting against the farms' laws and wanted to question Sidhu.