'Punjab Guv Working Like BJP...': Bhagwant Mann-Guv War Peaks Over President's Rule Threat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang hit back at Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in connection with the latter’s warning to the state government of imposing President’s rule in the state. Citing the example of Delhi, Kang alleged that Governor Banwarilal Purohit is acting on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further added that the warning is a part of BJP’s stated strategy of toppling or disrupting the non-BJP governments. He also recommended that rather than Punjab, President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur or Haryana.

‘Governor working like BJP spokesperson’: AAP

On Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said, "Governor should maintain decorum. India's Constitution empowers elected people...Such threatening & warning by the Governor, threat to impose President's Rule - BJP's agenda has come on the lips of the Governor.”

He further accused the Governor of acting on behalf of the BJP. “I would like to tell the Governor that if they want to impose the President's Rule, they should do that in Manipur, in Haryana. The Punjab Government is working within the constitutional framework. The governor has just one agenda - taking forward BJP's agenda of disturbing the non-BJP state governments...The governor is working like a BJP spokesperson. This is against the democratic and constitutional principles of the country," he said.

AAP alleges BJP conspiracy against Punjab govt

Citing the example of the Delhi ordinance Bill, Kang said BJP wants to destabilise an elected government. “We don't care about these attempts to threaten us. Wherever BJP is unable to form its government… In Delhi too they have clipped the powers of the government by introducing a Bill, similarly, they are hatching a conspiracy against the Punjab government too but they don't know about the history of Punjab.”

In a sudden flare-up of tussle between the Punjab governor and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday (August 25) warned that he would recommend President’s rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

Purohit, who had earlier written many letters to Mann seeking information on the foreign training seminar for 36 school principals, among other issues, alleged the chief minister had not replied to them. The governor in his latest letter claimed he had received reports from various agencies regarding the rampant availability and abuse of drugs in Punjab, and also sought a report in this regard.