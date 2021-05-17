Punjab Min's Row Over 'lewd Messages' To IAS Officer Resurfaces; Women Panel Seeks Action

In a key development in the #metoo case leveled against Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by an IAS officer in 2018, Punjab Women Commission, after over two years, on Monday has sought action. Giving an ultimatum, the commission asked the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against the minister within 7 days, failing which the members of the commission will stage a strike.

#Metoo case against Punjab Minister

In 2018, a shocking incident came to light, when an IAS officer alleged that the minister had been sending her inappropriate messages on her mobile phone. She had said back then that he had sent her multiple messages to which she had objected but he did not stop, and then when one of the messages was sent late at night, that's when she decided to complain. Taking cognizance of the message, one of the close aides of the minister had back then stated that it was sent by 'mistake', and went on to assert that apart from that one message, no other messages were sent or attempts were made to call her as they 'never worked together'. No official statement, however, had come from the minister.

However, with each passing day, as the news spread, it became a matter of politica mudslinging. While the opposition, blaming the Amarinder Singh government, time and again demanded action against the Minister, the Punjab CM repeated that the matter has been 'resolved'. Meanwhile, the woman officer was transferred. It is pertinent to mention here that this was Punjab's first reported #Metoo case, which is yet to be addressed.

#Metoo Movement in India

The Me Too movement in India began in late 2018. With the increasing popularity of the American movement that goes by the same name, the movement in India gained momentum, with women from all walks of life, especially the glamour world coming and putting forth their grievances.

