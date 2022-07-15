Punjab MP Stirs Big Row; Says 'Creation Of Khalistan Will Avert Nuclear War In South Asia'

Stoking a massive controversy on Thursday, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann openly backed the creation of a Sikhism-based theocratic nation of Khalistan. Speaking to the media, he contended that Khalistan will be useful in the present geopolitical context and can serve as a "buffer state" for India, Pakistan and China. Moreover, he also claimed that this would help avert the possibility of a nuclear war in South Asia.

Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann said, "First, they (the Centre) should answer whether they can keep India intact or not. If there is a demand for Khalistan, it is fine. They are giving our land to China. If Khalistan is approved, a buffer state will be created. Islamic Pakistan has nuclear weapons. Hindu India has nuclear weapons. China has nuclear weapons. Khalistan will become a buffer state for these three countries. As a result, there will never be a nuclear war in South Asia," ANI reported.

Simranjit Mann attributes win to Bhindranwale

The by-election to the Sangrur was necessitated by the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from this Lok Sabha seat. Mann, who took over as the CM following AAP's stupendous victory in the Assembly polls, won the election from Dhuri. While AAP reposed its faith in Gurmail Singh, he lost to Simranjit Mann by 5822 votes. This was perceived as an embarrassment for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as the Punjab CM had won this seat twice. Incidentally, the SAD (Amritsar) supremo, who is an ex-IPS officer, won from Sangrur in 1999 too.

Subsequently, Simranjit Mann attributed his victory in the Sangrur bypoll to the teachings of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Propagating the creation of Khalistan, Bhindranwale and his supporters occupied the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar and gave refuge to all hues of criminal elements. This compelled the Centre to launch Operation Blue Star which succeeded in rescuing the religious place from the clutches of the terrorists in June 1984.