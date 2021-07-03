Punjab Power Cut: Amid Looming Crisis, Kejriwal Brags About Delhi's 'uninterrupted' Supply

As the national capital was burned for the fourth day in a row by a heatwave, Delhi's peak power consumption reached a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon, July 2, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that despite the dramatic increase, electrical supply remained unaffected. On Thursday, the season's earlier top of 7,026 MW was recorded, breaking the previous day's record of 6,921 MW.

Delhi has managed increased electricity demand: Kejriwal

The highest electricity demand reached 7323 MW at 3.16 p.m. on Friday, according to real-time statistics from the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre. On Twitter, Chief Minister Kejriwal stated that the city was able to fulfil peak demand without any power outages. "Despite a sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply," he tweeted.

Despite sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply. https://t.co/gCDXnsah8p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 2, 2021

Satyendar Jain, Delhi's Electricity Minister, also complimented the city's power sector. "Delhi successfully met its highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to Delhi power sector for this achievement,” he tweeted.

The companies are appropriately prepared

On June 29 of last year, the city's peak power demand was 6,314 MW. On July 2, 2019, Delhi achieved an all-time high peak electricity consumption of 7,409 MW. According to a spokesperson for the power utility, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) effectively satisfied peak power demand of 3,079 MW and 1,640 MW, respectively, in their respective territories. On Friday afternoon, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited exceeded peak power demand of 2,104 MW, the most so far this season, without any network constraints or power outages, according to a TPDDL spokesperson.

The company has appropriately prepared for the summer season, according to the spokesman, by upgrading its power network and performing preventative and condition-based maintenance on all important electrical infrastructure. Because of the lockdown and the weather this year, Delhi's peak power demand is projected to be in the region of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW, according to discom officials, despite initial projections of roughly 7900 MW.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Representative Image