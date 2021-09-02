'Rafales Have Landed But Rahul Ji Is Yet To Take Off': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a jibe on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and stated that the Rafale has landed in India but Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off. Further, Singh also accused Congress of institutionalising corruption. He said that the Gandhi family has misused the surname of Mahatma Gandhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacks Congress

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Gujarat state BJP executive meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the defence system of India and said that under the Centre's security preparations, India has not witnessed any major terrorist attacks in the last seven years. Further, he also assured that the country is well prepared for dealing with such situations in the future.

Further slamming the Congress party and leaders, the Minister said that the Congress has extensively used their surname yet did not achieve anything as such. He further alleged that the party has always focused on prioritising and prospering their own party and the leaders.

Singh also stated that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have made Rafale an issue. While the aircraft has already landed in India, Rahul Gandhi is yet to take off. Further, referring to the recent chaos during the Parliament's Monsoon Session, he said that devoting unnecessary time and energy to the opposition will result in Rahul Gandhi.

कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी ने अनावश्यक राफेल का मुद्दा बनाया। नतीजा क्या हुआ? राफेल फ्रांस में तैयार हो गए। राफेल भारत में लैंड भी कर गए मगर राहुल जी अभी भी 'Take off' नही कर पाए है: श्री @rajnathsingh — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) September 2, 2021

Singh did not stop here and further said that Congress has always remained ignorant about small-scale farmers and their plights.

Rajnath Singh lauds Centre

At the same time, the Defence Minister lauded the BJP-led Centre for their achievements and contributions in various fields. He said that the BJP has won the trust of people during the elections and the developments are quite evident in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. He also credited the govt for its work in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event at Kevadia, Gujarat was attended by several political leaders including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, State BJP Chief CR Patil and many more. He also visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and paid his tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Visited the ‘Statue of Unity’ at Kevadia in Gujarat and paid my heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. pic.twitter.com/YFjvbgddfz — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 2, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh took to Twitter and informed about the same. He also informed about a meeting on preparations for the Defence Expo 2022 which is scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI