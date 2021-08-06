Rahul Gandhi & Other Oppn Leaders Join Jantar Mantar Protests; Demand Repeal Of Farm Laws

On Friday, leaders from opposition parties barring TMC, BSP and AAP joined the farmers protesting against the agrarian laws at Jantar Mantar to express their solidarity. A group of 200 farmers have been given special permission to conduct a 'Kisan Sansad' here from the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament until August 9. After assembling at Gate no.1 of Parliament, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK's T Siva and others boarded a bus near the Rakabganj Gurudwara.

During their journey to Jantar Mantar, the opposition leaders shouted slogans against the farm laws and snooping. Addressing the media at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Today, the opposition parties extended full support to the farmers' issues and the demand to repeal the black laws. We want to talk about Pegasus in the Parliament but they are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has gone inside every Indian's phone. We have come here to render full support to all farmers of India".

"Discussions won't help now. These are black laws. They should be repealed," he added. At present, there is an impasse in the Parliament as the opposition is hellbent on discussing the Pegasus snooping row before moving on to a discussion on other issues.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders reach Jantar Mantar, Delhi to extend support to farmers in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' pic.twitter.com/VMyi4ShlYo — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The impasse over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19.