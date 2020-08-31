Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt On Informal Economy; Lists Decisions 'turning People To Slaves'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on August 31 accused Modi led BJP government of destroying the 'informal sector' of the country and trying to suppress it. According to Rahul Gandhi, BJP has been attacking the informal economy since the last 6 years through GST, demonetization and nation-wide lockdown. In his video posted on Twitter, he said, "The BJP government has attacked the informal structure. There is an attempt to turn you into a slave."

जो आर्थिक त्रासदी देश झेल रहा है उस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सच्चाई की आज पुष्टि हो जाएगी: भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था 40 वर्षों में पहली बार भारी मंदी में है।



‘असत्याग्रही’ इसका दोष ईश्वर को दे रहे हैं।



सच जानने के लिए मेरा वीडियो देखें। pic.twitter.com/sDNV6Fwqut — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Rahul Gandhi: 'BJP is destroying the informal sector'

In the video which Rahul Gandhi posted on his Twitter account on Monday, he says that unplanned nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, poorly-executed GST and demonetization are the three major examples of how the BJP government is trying to enslave the informal economy of India. He alleged, "Don't think the lockdown was unplanned. Don't think it was done at the last minute. The aim of these three decisions was to destroy our informal sector." The Congress leader also mentioned the informal sector is responsible for 90% jobs, but after this, the country will not be able to produce any jobs in the upcoming time.

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned that the informal sector mainly comprises of poor, farmers and small traders, has a lot of money which the BJP government is planning to extort from them. "You are the ones who run this country, You take us forward and there is a conspiracy against you. You are being cheated and there is an attempt to turn you into slaves. We have to understand this attack and the entire country has to unite to fight against this," he said in his latest video.

Rahul Gandhi also said that back in 2008 when the world economy was crashing down including the USA, JK, Japan, and China, India remained unaffected and at that time UPA government was in power. He further mentioned that he asked the reason why India did not suffer any economic crisis at that time from the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. Dr Manmohan Singh replied that this happened because India has two economic structures- formal economy and informal economy.

There have been many times in the past that the Congress government has blamed BJP government of failing to handle the economy and COVID-19, alleging that the nation-wide lockdown failed completely as it did not give the desired outcome and poor people were adversely hit during these times.

(With inputs from PTI)