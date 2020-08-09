Rahul Gandhi Flays Centre On The Job Front, Blames 3 Policies For Destroying Economy

Speaking on the Youth Congress' foundation day, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre for the situation on the job front. He lamented that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allegedly failed to provide enough jobs to the young people of the country. Moreover, Gandhi alleged that the Union government's policies had rendered 14 crore people jobless. According to the former Congress president, demonetisation, GST and lockdown had destroyed India's economic structure. He claimed that the Centre was in no position to provide jobs to the youth anymore.

"When Narendra Modi became the PM, he promised the youth of the country that he will create 2 crore jobs for the youth every year. He sold them big dreams. But the truth is out in the open. Narendra Modi’s policies rendered 14 crore people jobless. This happened because of wrong policies- demonetisation, wrong GST, and lockdown. These three steps have destroyed India’s economic structure. The reality is that India cannot give jobs to youths," Rahul Gandhi remarked.

Congress flags economic concerns

In the last few days, Congress has been at the forefront of questioning the state of the Indian economy. In a recent article, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress office-bearer Praveen Chakravarthy noted that India has been impacted economically due to the COVID-19 crisis. They stressed that the foundation to revive the economy is by injecting confidence in the entire ecosystem. Backing the idea of direct cash assistance to the poor people, the Congress leaders reckoned that this move can help them weather the novel coronavirus crisis

Furthermore, they called upon the Centre to allow institutions such as public sector banks, RBI, bankruptcy boards and securities and insurance regulators to function freely and professionally. The former PM and Chakravarthy observed that this was the foundational step to restore confidence in the financial system. Thereafter, they urged the Union government to borrow money via loan programmes of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Referring to this article on August 4, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi and his team lacked the tools and ability to fix the problem. He also took on the Centre in the wake of the latest Consumer Confidence Survey released by the Reserve Bank of India. Claiming that people's confidence is at an all-time low, he added that fear and insecurity is at an all-time high.

