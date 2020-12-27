Rahul Gandhi Flies Off To Italy Amid Centre-farmer Faceoff & Congress Party Chief Polls

Amid the Centre-Farmer struggle over the three Farm Laws, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy via a Qatar Airlines flight, report sources on Sunday. Gandhi who recently met President Kovind as part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three laws. Both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has missed the parliamentary debate for the three laws, due to Sonia Gandhi's ill-health- necessitating her visit to the US.

His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Shiv Sena too has backed Sharad Pawar's candidacy for UPA chairperson.

Gandhi had conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, in the wake of the Congress being split into two camps - Sonia Gandhi's supporters and Rahul Gandhi's supporters ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly polls. Prior to Gandhi's Bangkok trip, on the same day, former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party amid reports of a tussle between Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had also left for abroad on a 'meditational visit' when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

In the last Congress' Central Election Authority (CEA) meeting, updating party delegates’ list, logistical preparedness and time frame for notifying the poll schedule and date of voting were discussed, as per reports. Reports state that Congress will choose its next chief in a digital AICC meeting via the electoral college process in January-February 2021. According to ANI sources, the demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over the top post was raised at the meeting, to which the ex-Congress chief said that it must be left to the electoral process. As per reports, CEA is drawing up a voters list of around 1500 AICC delegates and is planning to hold digital elections, marking a first - with the term of the presidency will be only for 2 years.

