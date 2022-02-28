Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi, Centre; Accuses Them Of 'insulting Tamil Nadu & Country'

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of 'insulting' Tamil Nadu and the country. He further stated that Jammu & Kashmir is being ruled by 'bureaucrats from UP and Gujarat', noting that 100 kms of land in Punjab has been given away to the Border Security Force (BSF).

While attending the event of Chief Minister MK Stalins' biography launch, the Gandhi scion said, "When Prime Minister comes here and he tries to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu, he does not understand that Tamil Nadu is not two words but is 3,000 years. He insults the state and our country." "Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not rule themselves but bureaucrats from UP and Gujarat rule them. In Punjab, they have unilaterally taken away 100 kms of land from Punjab and gave it to BSF.Our vision is unity in diversity while theirs is unity through conformity," he added.

Rahul Gandhi released the autobiography of the Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin at Chennai Trade Centre. The event had in attendance Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Jammu Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu CMs' autobiography describes the first 23 years of his life - including his childhood, school life, college years and his short term imprisonment during the 1975 Emergency under MISA.

'PM Modi missing in action', says Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi levelled allegation against the Centre for not taking steps to bring Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion in the country. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "missing in action."

Taking to Twitter, the ex-Congress chief stated, "Conditions of Indians stranded in Ukraine are worsening. Yet, GOI is not taking effective steps to bring them home. As usual, PM is MIA (missing in action)."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired another high-level meeting on the ever-deteriorating situation in the east European country. As is evident from the visuals, the meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others.

