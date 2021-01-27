Rahul Gandhi Kickstarts Election Campaign In Kerala With 2-day Visit To Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the party's election campaign in Kerala from Wednesday, January 27. Gandhi will kick start the campaign with a two-day visit to his constituency Wayanad. He will also hold meetings with the leaders of Congress ally - United Democratic Front (UDF) - at three locations in the state.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi's decision to campaign in the state came after the Kerala Congress leader's persuasion. Assembly elections in Kerala are due in May this year as the tenure of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government ends on May 20.

Rahul Gandhi leads campaign in Tamil Nadu

Last week, Rahul Gandhi launched the Congress campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and addressed people at multiple locations in Coimbatore. In his first of the three-day campaign of western Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi targeted the prime minister over the issues of farmers, the economy, and Chinese intrusion. During his campaign rally, the Congress leader promised to work for the people and form a "deserving government". He, however, refrained from mentioning ally DMK, the ruling AIADMK's key contender for power in the state.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in April or early May in Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK-BJP coalition is in power since 2011. Apart from the ruling alliance, Congress and its ally DMK face Kamal Haasan's MNM and an array of local parties.

The Congress campaign led by Rahul Gandhi is set to cover districts including Coimbatore and Erode, in western parts of the state. He visited Madurai on January 14 to witness the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'.

