In Run-up To Assembly Polls In Several States; Rahul Gandhi To Spearhead Cong Campaigns

Amid the pending decision over a full-time Congress president, party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the grand old party's campaign in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will undertake three-day bus yatra from January 23 in Tamil Nadu as a part of his party's campaign.

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in several states

The 200-km roadshow will begin from Coimbatore district and the Congress leader will also be visiting Tiruppur, Odanilai and Karur. In addition, the Congress leader will also visit Kerala, including his constituency Wayanad for two days from January 27. Rahul Gandhi's decision to campaign in the state came after Kerala Congress leaders persuasion.

Meanwhile, the Assam and West Bengal units of Congress party have also requested Rahul Gandhi to campaign in their respective states. Jitendra Singh, AICC in-charge of Assam, and Jitin Prasada, the party's West Bengal in-charge have sent a proposal to Gandhi to campaign in their states. Amid these developments, sources further added that preparations are underway for organisational elections and Chairman of Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry has sent a note to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi about the final list of AICC members.

Moreover, the sources further added that the party can commence elections once Sonia Gandhi gives a green light after the Congress Working Committee members meet. Earlier, the party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had remarked at a press conference that 99.9 per cent of party workers want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

Even so, the Congress leader has not conveyed his willingness to return to the post yet, although he has said that he is prepared to take any responsibility given by the party. The ongoing developments have indicated that Rahul Gandhi is the projected face of the party in the Assembly polls scheduled in different states. Recently, Rahul Gandhi has also led a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind against the farm laws and released a booklet concerning the laws. The party's revamped website has also mentioned a special section 'Rahul Gandhi speaks'.

