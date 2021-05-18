Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack Amid 'toolkit' Row, Says 'stop Corona, Not Questions'

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still raging over the alleged Congress 'toolkit', leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack on the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, he asserted that if in the 'Modi system', getting the vaccination was made as easy as arresting people who are raising questions, the situation would not have been thus. He concluded the tweet stating, "Stop Corona, not the questions of the people." In the latest, the Congress has filed a FIR against BJP leaders and claimed that they faked the toolkit.

मोदी ‘सिस्टम’ में जितनी आसानी से सवाल उठाने वालों की गिरफ़्तारी होती है, उतनी आसानी से वैक्सीन मिलती तो देश आज इस दर्दनाक स्थिति में ना होता।



कोरोना रोको, जनता के सवाल नहीं! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2021

BJP rages over alleged Congress 'toolkit'

Gandhi's tweet comes after the BJP alleged that Congress has internally published a 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on COVID Mismangament' document - a 'toolkit'. In the alleged toolkit, the Congress party has laid down a series of actions that should be taken by its party leaders, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country.' A special emphasis has been placed on media and international media coverage on 'super-spreader Kumbh Mela.' "It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding the people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress," the alleged report states.

The alleged report also focuses on mobilizing former civil servants to raise questions about PM-CARES. Moreover, a large part of the purported toolkit is focused on defaming the Central Vista project. "Brand the project as a ‘vanity project’ which has no public use but is only for Modi’s personal use. File a case against the project in Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the project. In panel discussions, call the project ‘Modi’s personal house’," the alleged report by Congress states.

Besides, the alleged report has also asked workers to attack PM Modi's image globally and 'erode his popularity' through social media platforms, using dramatic images of the pandemic. "Use the phrase ‘Indian strain’ whenever talking of the new mutant. Social Media volunteers may call it ‘Modi strain’." The report also urges volunteers to use similar phrases for other Union Ministers such as ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman. "Mobilize creative like-minded people in Bollywood for tweets, memes, comic videos, cartoons, and other viral posts that target Modi," the report reads.

BJP-Congress faceoff after the release of 'toolkit'

The release of the alleged toolkit paved way for attacks and counterattacks between Congrees and BJP on Twitter. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on the Congress for the 'toolkit', which had put the Government of India in a bad light and defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The toolkit highlights how the Congress party wants to strengthen itself using the pandemic. It has exposed the intentions and its attempts to spread misinformation in the country," said Patra.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill gave it back to the BJP for following 'fake& fraud propaganda', of which he alleged that the 'toolkit' was a part. In a tweet, he pointed out that the BJP has realized that their standard "Food the Public Kit" is not working in this pandemic, and has, therefore, in 'desperation' has resorted to manufacturing a 'toolkit'. He concluded by saying, "No number of press conferences, arrests, raids can put a curtain on Central Govt massive failure."

BJP has realized that their standard “Fool the Public Kit” is not working in this pandemic hence in desperation BJP fake & fraud propaganda factory has manufactured Congress Tool Kit - No number of press conferences, arrests,raids can put a curtain on Central Govt massive failure — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 18, 2021

(Credit-PTI/ANI)