Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Jammu Next Week, Will Take Feedback On Abrogation Of Art 370

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, Rajni Patil on Sunday, 5 September 2021, said that senior leader of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi is expected to pay a visit to Jammu, the next week. The former Congress President was on a visit to Kashmir for two days in August.

Rahul Gandhi to commence Jammu visit next week: Rajni Patil

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders Patil stated that Gandhi would commence his Jammu visit by paying obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district and will later interact with Congress functionaries from blocks, districts and Panchayati Raj Institutions. He will also interact with leaders of frontal wings during his two-day stay in Jammu, Patil said.

A party spokesperson informed that the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir too attended the meeting. The spokesman also stated that Patil had received suggestions and discussed preparatory arrangements for the proposed visit of the Congress leader. He said that Gandhi, during his visit would interact with members of the extended working committee including former ministers, legislators, AICC members, PCC and District Congress Committee delegates.

Gandhi to take feedback from people regarding division of J&K: Mir

PCC President, Mir said that Gandhi would interact with supporters of the party while taking the feedback from the ground level about the state of affairs and the feelings of people over the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019 and regarding the current spell of central rule.

"No rally has been planned keeping in mind the COVID situation. All necessary precautions will be taken while facilitating top party functionaries to interact with the leader (Gandhi)," he said.

Congress Bhawan inaugurated in Srinagar

Gandhi had visited Kashmir on August 9 and 10 while paying obeisance at the holy shrines of Mata Khir Bhawani and Hazratbal. The Congress leader also held interactions with party leaders and activists. Notably, Gandhi had stated that he would be visiting Jammu and Ladakh shortly during the inaugural event of the new building of the party office at Srinagar. The Wayanad MP had on August 10 inaugurated the Congress Bhawan at Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar.

(With Inputs from PTI)

