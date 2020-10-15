Rahul Gandhi Posts Open-ended Quiz Asking 'guess What's Common In These'; Intent Unclear

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday posted an open-ended 'quiz' for the nation asking people what was common between the list of countries that he had mentioned. Mentioning Pakistan, Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, 'Can anyone guess what's common between these countries..."

Can anyone guess what’s common between these countries:



Pakistan

Iraq

Korea

Vietnam

Syria

Afghanistan — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2020

While one thing that seems likely is the list of countries shared by Rahul Gandhi have all had problematic relations with the US, he hasn't quite answered if this is the answer he wanted. Rahul Gandhi generally uses his Twitter handle to launch political attacks on the Modi government and it also remains to be seen if this is somehow another one.

Rahul's claims over GDP demolished

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Wednesday over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year, describing it as a "solid achievement" of six years of the ruling BJP's "hate-filled cultural nationalism".

Responding to Rahul Gandhi, the Centre has said that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of Purchasing power parity (PPP) in 2019 was 11 times more than Bangladesh.

News agency ANI quoting government sources said that in 2019, India's GDP in purchasing parity terms was 11 times more of Bangladesh while the population was 8 times more. In purchasing power parity terms, India's per capita GDP in 2020 is estimated by IMF at $6284 compared to $5139 for Bangladesh.

IMF has estimated India's GDP to grow at 8.8% in 2021, twice the rate of Bangladesh at 4.4%. Under the present government, per capita GDP increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20 - an increase of 30.7%. Under UPA 2, it had increased by 19.8%, the government sources said.

