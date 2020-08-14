Rahul Gandhi Predicts Chinese Misadventure In Ladakh, Slams Centre Over Lack Of Response

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre was afraid of challenging the intentions of the Chinese Army in Ladakh. Citing purported evidence on the ground, he claimed that China was preparing and positioning itself. According to him, India would pay a "heavy price" owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged lack of courage.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the meeting of Vikram Misri, the Indian envoy to China with a key Communist Party of China leader. He accused the Union government of misleading the opposition on the facts of the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control. Chowdhury backed the Centre to take harsher steps against China.

What is the LAC faceoff?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation. After the visit of PM Modi to Ladakh, there has been considerable progress on disengagement at the LAC.

India firm on the restoration of status quo ante

In the standoff period, 5 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and three rounds of WMCC talks have been held between India and China. During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements. There was a consensus that full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

India reiterated the need to restore status quo ante in the fifth Corps Commander-level talks held on August 2. On Wednesday, the Indian envoy to China met Liu Jianchao, who holds great influence within the CPC's Foreign Affairs division. On this occasion, Misri briefed Jianchao on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh and overall bilateral relations.

