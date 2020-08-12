China opposes US-Taiwan ties, says 'those who play with fire will get burnt'

China, on August 12, said that it opposes ties between US and Taiwan under any pretext. America has been vocal about its support for the island and a recent visit by country’s health secretary doubled its stance. Meanwhile, Beijing, which claims control over Taiwan, warned that “those who play with fire will get burnt”.

China slams US over Taiwan visit

Speaking at a daily briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, slammed US health secretary Alex Azar and said that America had performed “worst in the world” in controlling the virus. Lijian added that the pandemic in the United States was "out of control" and instead of aiding them the US official was in Taiwan to put up a "political show."

“He ignored millions of Americans suffering from the virus and went to Taiwan to put on a political show. His behaviour proves once again that in the eyes of U.S. politicians, American lives mean nothing when compared with their selfish political gains," he said.

Marking a historic visit, Azar arrived in Taiwan on Aug 9, where he met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and conveyed support on behalf of her US counterpart Donald Trump. According to reports, Azar also praised Taiwan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which had been among the best in the world. Azar's three-day-long trip has already provoked China, which has criticised the US' move and warned of retaliatory action. China claims Taiwan as its province and the United States recognises it under the 'One China' policy as the later broke official ties with Taipei in 1979 in favour of Beijing.

Azar is the first high-profile US politician to visit the self-ruled island in four decades and the 'highest-level' visit comes amid the deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing. Azar during his meeting with the Taiwanese president told her that there are three themes of his visit - one is to recognise Taiwan as a global leader in health because of its excellent handling of the pandemic, second is to reaffirm Taiwan as a long partner and friend of the United States in order to highlight both the countries' history of broad collaboration on public health. The third is to recognise Taiwan as an open and democratic society.

