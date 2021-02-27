Rahul Gandhi Says 'Congress Must Win 2/3rd Majority' In Polls To Avoid BJP's Govt Toppling

Lamenting at the loss of Congress governments by defection, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, stated that Congress must win 2/3rd majority - not just be 10-15 seats in the upcoming polls because BJP 'buys people'. Addressing advocates at Thoothukudi's VOC College, he said that while Congress' Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh were toppled, the media was silent. Claiming 'BJP-RSS penetration into institutions', Rahul Gandhi said that even if Congress comes to power in Centre, it would be a huge challenge. Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

"We should absolutely have laws that don’t allow MLAs to move but first we need a functioning Parliament, we need a judiciary that is not penetrated by the RSS and BJP, a press that raises this issue. You can make anti-defection law stronger, you can disqualify them, but remember in order to do that you need Parliament. You’re not going to get Parliament right now. Even to enforce that idea, we need institutional structure, we don’t have it," said Rahul Gandhi, painting a gloomy picture for Indian democracy.

He added, "What happens when we come to power? There's full penetration of all institutions. We'll have to deal with 15 yrs of judges who have been placed in the judiciary because they support one political party. It's going to be a huge challenge for the country going forward". Congress recently lost its lone south government in Puducherry after 6 MLAs quit. Apart from Puducherry, Congress has already lost Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand due to defections.

After attending the Jallikattu event in Madurai, Rahul Gandhi has returned to Tamil Nadu to campaign ahead of the state polls. Apart from Tamil Nadu, he has also visited Kerala, Puducherry multiple times - claiming that he prefers the South to the North - comparing his current constituency Wayanad to Uttar Pradesh. While Gandhi has visited Assam, he has studiously ignored Bengal where the Congress has allied with the Left - so as to not anger Kerala where Congress faces the Left. Congress and its ally DMK face the AIADMK-BJP combination apart from Kamal Haasan's MNM and an array of local parties in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, Congress has raised a demand for 54 seats for contesting in the polls with DMK and PMK.

