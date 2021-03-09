Rahul Gandhi Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Would've Been CM In Congress; 'won't Ever With BJP'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted his former party mate Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that he could have become Chief Minister with the Congress but was reduced to a 'backbencher' in the BJP.

Speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organisation, Rahul Gandhi said, “Scindia would have become the CM had he stayed with Congress but he has become a backbencher in the BJP."

"Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him – One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route. Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that,” he added. READ | Scindia, loyalists not feeling insecure in BJP: Muralidhar Rao

He also told the Youth party workers to "fight the ideology of RSS" and not be afraid of anyone.

Scindia quits Congress: One year on

After serving Congress for 18 years, Scindia quit the party and joined BJP last year. He was in-turn expelled from Congress after he informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision to leave the part. He said the path he was taking had been "drawing itself out over the last year". Those close to Scindia said he was sidelined in the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress and that the two party veterans, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, left "no opportunity" to slight him, "both within the party and in public".

In March last year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, quit the party and resigned from their Assembly membership, causing the downfall of the Kamal Nath government. The BJP then returned to power in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Youth Congress wants Rahul Gandhi as party chief

Indian Youth Congress (IYC)'s National Executive on Monday, passed a resolution that Gandhi should be appointed as party chief. Stating that the Congress will be strengthened under Rahul Gandhi'sleadership and guidance'. The IYC stated that the appointment will 'energize party workers across the nation'. Rahul Gandhi addressed the national executive meeting of office bearers of the Indian Youth Congress today urging them to wage a 'non-violent struggle against the RSS mentality'.