Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet the fishermen community in Goa on Saturday as the grand old party starts its preparations for the assembly polls in the coastal state. In addition, he will also meet and interact with party workers in the state. The Congress party on Friday took to Twitter and informed that the Wayanad MP will be in Goa to interact with citizens and Congress workers. Congress is the main opposition party in Goa.

The grand old party's Goa unit also took to Twitter and shared videos of the fishing community who expressed that they are eager to welcome him in Goa. Many people from the fishing community expressed that the current subsidies provided by the BJP-led state government are not helping enough. In addition, they also stated that they were happier during the Congress rule in the coastal state.

"It's good if @RahulGandhi is coming to Goa" says this fisherman who is unhappy with the reduction of subsidy by the government.#RahulGandhiInGoa pic.twitter.com/drZajqsIvE — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) October 30, 2021

Congress has always worked for Goa. No other party can be compared to it.



A big welcome to @RahulGandhi to our village.#RahulGandhiInGoa pic.twitter.com/6Q0AYihe7V — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) October 29, 2021

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to Goa tomorrow. It is the first time that a national leader is coming to meet the fishermen. We have a lot of issues. We will present a memorandum to him.- a traditional fisherman from Goa eagerly awaits Rahul ji," tweeted the party and attached a short video of a fisherman speaking the on the same.

Mamata Banerjee kicks off TMC's Goa campaign; attacks Congress

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also kicked off her campaign in Goa on Friday. The TMC has set its eyes on Goa polls and has aimed to replace Congress as the main opposition in the state. Banerjee vowed to make Goa as strong as Bengal and also attacked Congress during her address asking 'What has Congress done for 65-70 years?' In addition, she also claimed that Goa is her motherland and warned the BJP, 'Your Dadagiri will not work here.' Recently, she inducted former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister Luizhino Faleiro in the TMC.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.