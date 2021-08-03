Rahul Gandhi Urges Opposition To Come Up With 'foundations Of Unity' At Breakfast Meet

Uniting the Opposition, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his 'breakfast meeting' with 14 Opposition parties on Tuesday, urged the parties to come up principles for their unity. Talking about shared topics of discussion, he urged all Opposition MPs to cycle to Parliament to highlight the rising fuel prices. The parties which attended the meeting include - Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, JMM, NC, TMC, LJD and Kerala Congress (M). Notably, AAP, BSP, Akali Dal skipped the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi urges to form principle for Opposition unity

"Within the foundations of unity, we can have a few discussions & arguments but I think it is important for us to come up with the principles of the foundations of our unity. It is upto you, but as far as I am concerned fuel prices is a major issue which the people of India are struggling with. So I suggest we go in cycles to parliament and will have a better impact. The Opposition feels the pain of the common people," said Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting, all Opposition MPs cycled to Parliament led by Rahul Gandhi displaying posters of cyclinder with the legend 'Achhe Din? Rs 834+ '. Gandhi had called for the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi to brainstorm a way to counter the Centre over Pegasus, Farm laws. AAP, Akali Dal and BSP have missed the meeting as the go head on against the Congress in the upcoming Punjab polls.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

Recently last week, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. The Centre has refuted all allegations on the issue in Parliament.

Lashing out at Centre for snooping women and children, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "No one from the govt is ready to talk to us. They accuse us of disruption, but to run the house is the responsibility of the govt. Women and children were not spared. Even their phones were tapped". Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha dismissed Centre's statements on the issue, demanding a structured debate. He said, "We represent the 60% of the people of India. This is not a matter of privacy but national security. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This issue will not be solved unless an SC-monitored probe is done. The main issue is the Rafale scam, during which ex-CBI director's phone was tapped."