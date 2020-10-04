In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi Vows To Scrap 'black Farm Laws' When Congress Forms Govt At Centre

In a massive announcement, Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, said that 'if Congress voted to power (at Centre) it will scrap the Farm laws', while addressing a Kheti Bachao rally in Punjab's Ludhiana. Lashing out at the Modi government why the laws were passed hurriedly in parliament. Pointing out at the widespread farmer protest, he questioned how the BJP could claim that 'farmers are happy?'.

Ex-Union Minister Harsimrat & SAD chief Sukhbir Badal detained by police for farm protest

Rahul Gandhi: 'Will scrap Farm Bills'

I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Punjab's Moga during party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/dC1ER8bPAM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

He added, "What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID19? What was the haste? If you had to implement you should've discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House? If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation?"

'Don't fall prey to Opposition's politics on new farm laws': Javadekar tells Goan farmers

Centre: 'Congress rejected Swaminathan Commission'

On Saturday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urged the Goan farmers not to fall prey to the political agenda of the opposition on newly enacted agricultural laws. Explaining the farm laws further, the Minister said, the Swaminathan Commission had proposed three times the average production cost to the farmers but every time the congress had rejected the proposal. The Centre also increased the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal, to allay farmers' fears, with PM Modi assuring farmers that mandis and minimum sale price will remain.

Navjot Sidhu launches fiery attack on Centre over Farm Acts, puts own govt in the dock too

Farmers' protest

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. In Punjab and Haryana, 31 farmer organisations under aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a Bharat Bandh, taking to the streets to block highways on September 25. Extending the 'Rail roko', they squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab, with CM Amarinder Singh too taking to the streets to protest. Similar protests are currently underway in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu with farmers demanding rollback of the bills.

At Punjab rally, Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over farm laws

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal & ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Akali Dal leaders were detained by Chandigarh administration on Thursday, when staged a two massive ‘Kisan March’. While the SAD chief led a protest from Amritsar's Golden Temple towards Governor’s House in Chandigarh, Harsimrat Badal led a rally from Bathinda's Takht Damdama Sahib towards Chandigarh. While several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws'. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.