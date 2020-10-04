'Don't Fall Prey To Opposition's Politics On New Farm Laws': Javadekar Tells Goan Farmers

Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, October 3, urged the Goan farmers not to fall prey to the political agenda of the opposition on newly enacted agricultural laws while alleging that the Congress party had always deprived the farmers of their rights.

The Union Minister, who was in Goa as a part of the central government awareness on the recently passed farm laws, said that he was here as a central govt initiative to make farmers aware of their benefits.

'Congress rejected Swaminathan Commission'

Explaining the farm laws further, the Minister said, the Swaminathan Commission had proposed three times the average production cost to the farmers but every time the congress had rejected the proposal.

"These laws enacted by the Prime Minister are intended to enable farmers to get better revenue. Please do not fall prey to the Opposition's agenda. They are only opposing this law for politics," the Union Minister.

The Union MInister further said that under the Modi government, farmers have got Krishi Cards, water supply and new bank accounts. He also urged the Goan farmers to approach the respective Zonal Agriculture Officers (ZAO) to cross-check and verify that their names are listed as beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) and other farmer welfare schemes.

Good response to farm laws

Javadekar pointed out to the agitation in Punjab and said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party were opposing the farm law only for politics. He further revealed that the new farm laws have received an 'overwhelming response' from the farming community and there were no protests in any part of the country over these legislations except Punjab.

"There is no agitation against the farm laws anywhere in India except Punjab. You should not hold agitations as a part of political agenda," he said. The union minister further claimed that these laws have received an overwhelming response from the farming community across the country.

(With ANI inputs) (Image PTI)