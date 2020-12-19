Rahul Gandhi's Confidante Ruchi Gupta Resigns As NSUI In-charge, Another Blow To Congress

Amidst a crucial party meeting held by Sonia Gandhi along with other top leaders to discuss organizational changes, Ruchi Gupta, a confidante of Rahul Gandhi, resigned as the national in-charge of the party’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday. She has blamed KC Venugopal for her resignation.

Ruchi holds Venugopal responsible

Gupta has held General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal responsible for her resignation. In her resignation message in a WhatsApp group, Gupta states that Venugopal is responsible for continuous delays in organizational changes.

"I am writing to you to announce that I have resigned. As you know, important organizational changes have remained pending for very long: the national committee took 1 year 3 months; state president orders have remained pending for months. Many other state units are waiting for reorganization to make space for new activists. These continuing delays by the GS(O) are damaging the organization but in the present circumstances, it is not possible to escalate repeatedly to Congress President. The situation has thus become untenable,” she wrote in her resignation message."

“Thank you all for your hard work, especially in these difficult times of the pandemic. I want to make sure that your hard work is not lost in the transition and will be sending a write-up on each of you to Rahul Ji. My best wishes for all your future endeavors,” Gupta added.

Gupta announces resignation on Twitter



Gupta has also announced her resignation on Twitter. The tweet reads :

I regret to announce that I have resigned. I am grateful to Rahul ji and Sonia ji for giving me this opportunity.



Congress has a crucial role in the Indian polity today but... My views in the Hindu today (jpg) https://t.co/urmBBdLNcl & Express last year https://t.co/RwlSSW7lo7 pic.twitter.com/rHYsCKxlDQ — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) December 19, 2020



