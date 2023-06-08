Secrecy Surrounding Rahul Gandhi's Meet With White House Official Raises Questions

Rahul Gandhi, former member of Parliament and senior Congress leader, reportedly visited the White House in course of his trip to the United States and met Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South Asia at the state department, sources say. The meeting, which did not seem to have been reported, has raised questions. Gandhi, during his meet has repeatedly questioned the state of Indian democracy, while the White House, only recently called India a vibrant democracy. In course of his 10-day trip, Rahul Gandhi has held discussions with academics, IT professionals and members of think tanks during his tour.

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the state of Indian democracy in the United States have faced a strict reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this week. The BJP said Rahul Gandhi has been 'shamelessly' discrediting Indian democracy while visiting the United States. The White House's comment asserting that India is a vibrant democracy was a 'tight slap' on the Congress' 'yuvraj's' face, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said.

"Isn't it ironical that while Rahul Gandhi shamelessly continues to criticise our democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy. What a tight slap on Yuvraj of the Congress. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi our democracy is safe," Islam said.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House's National Security Council, when asked a question on the state of Indian democracy, said on Monday: "India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion."

'Taking national politics abroad not in interest of country'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his "habit" of discrediting India overseas. Jaishankar said it is not in the interest of the country to take national politics abroad. When asked about the Congress leader's harsh criticism of the Modi administration in the US, Jaishankar said that he had no issue with anything done within India but argued that it was inappropriate to bring up domestic matters abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us and what the world is seeing? Elections are held in the country and sometimes one party wins and at times the other party wins," he said.

"If there is no democracy in the country such changes should not come," Jaishankar stated.

"If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India," EAM said.

Rahul's tour ahead of PM Modi's state visit

Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the country. The Indian PM will be visiting the USA from June 21 to June 24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. The POTUS and the First Lady will also hold a state dinner for PM Modi on June 22. This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the United Status in his nine-year-long reign.

"The upcoming visit we believe will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ahead of PM Modi's official state visit.