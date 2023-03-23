Rahul Invokes Mahatma Gandhi After Guilty Verdict: Truth My Religion, Non-violence My Path

In his first reaction to a Surat court convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, March 23, issued his first reaction invoking Mahatma Gandhi. The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency took to Twitter and quoted Mahatma Gandhi.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," the Gandhi scion tweeted.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।



- महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to Rahul's conviction and said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law."

'My brother was never afraid, nor he will ever be': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh

Responding to the Surat court's order against her brother, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Narendra Modi government of using official machinery of targeting Rahul. "The scared government is using its full machinery trying to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi. My brother was never afraid, nor will he ever be. He lived speaking the truth and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him," she stated.

डरी हुई सत्ता की पूरी मशीनरी साम, दाम, दंड, भेद लगाकर @RahulGandhi जी की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है।



मेरे भाई न कभी डरे हैं, न कभी डरेंगे। सच बोलते हुए जिये हैं, सच बोलते रहेंगे। देश के लोगों की आवाज उठाते रहेंगे।



सच्चाई की ताकत व करोड़ों देशवासियों का प्यार उनके साथ है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 23, 2023

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Rahul a "soldier" of truth. "Rahul Gandhi is a soldier of truth and non-violence. He is not going to bow down in front of untruth under the pressure of the government system. Rahul ji and the Congress party will continue to fight vigorously against the fascist forces," the CM tweeted.

श्री राहुल गांधी सत्य एवं अहिंसा के सिपाही हैं। सरकारी तंत्र के दबाव में वो असत्य के सामने झुकने वाले नहीं हैं। राहुल जी एवं कांग्रेस पार्टी फासिस्ट ताकतों के खिलाफ मजबूती से लड़ती रहेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2023

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, also targeted the Centre over the Surat court's order against the Wayanad MP and claimed that that Rahul was being punished for speaking the truth.

"This is new India. If you raise your voice against injustice, then ED-CBI, Police, and FIR will be imposed on you. Rahul Gandhi is also getting punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator. The law of the country gives an opportunity to appeal to Rahul Gandhi, he will exercise this right. We are not afraid," Ramesh tweeted.

ये न्यू इंडिया है



अन्याय के खिलाफ आवाज उठाओगे तो ED-CBI, पुलिस, FIR सबसे लाद दिए जाओगे।



राहुल गांधी जी को भी सच बोलने की, तानाशाह के खिलाफ आवाज़ बुलंद करने की सजा मिल रही है।



देश का कानून राहुल गांधी जी को अपील का अवसर देता है, वह इस अधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।



हम डरने वाले नहीं — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 23, 2023

Congress suffering due to Rahul: Kiren Rijiju

On the other hand, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at the Gandhi scion after the Surat court's order and said that the Congress was suffering due to Rahul. "I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects the Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs and leaders told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering," he told reporters.