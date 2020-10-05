BJP Attacks Rahul & Priyanka's Visit To Meet Hathras Victim's Family; Calls It Vulturism

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Sunday termed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Hathras to meet the kin of the victim as a "jolly trip" for the duo. He said the Congress does not care about the welfare of the people and have a "political agenda" in everything they do.

'Jubilant behaviour could be compared with a vulture'

"The tour of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Hathras on Saturday to console the family of gangrape victim established that they were on a jolly trip with their faces glowing up as if they found a right opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Subhash told ANI.

Subhash said that the duo's "jubilant behaviour could be compared to a vulture when it found its prey". He stated that the entire nation saw the Congress' thirst for political opportunity to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The drama enacted by both Rahul and Priyanka appeared to be successful and their jubilant behaviour could be compared with a vulture which has found its prey. They do not care about the welfare of people, and have a political agenda in everything they do," he said.

Gandhis meet kin of Hathras victim

On their second attempt, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the 19-year-old woman who succumbed to horrific injuries after reportedly being brutally gangraped last month in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice," Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting the family as he vowed to keep the ante up on the UP government till the family gets justice. The state government has over the last few days claimed there was no rape in the incident, citing the autopsy report. However, this also comes amid the outrageous mid-night cremation of the victim by the police, which was allegedly done without the permission of the family or their presence. Parallelly, videos of the victim's mother as well as of the complaint by the family also concur with each other that there was no rape.

... The report is not clear about rape and Court has also taken Suo Motu cognizance.Once its clear @NCWIndia will give notice to everyone. I have details of each and every person putting pics on social media or on posters. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 4, 2020

Taking direct shots at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the leader "should understand his responsibility" in the matter. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight."

READ | In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi vows to scrap 'black farm laws' when Congress forms govt at Centre

READ | Congress likely to finalise some candidates for Bihar polls on Monday

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave orders for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Hathras incident. The state government had earlier ordered a Special Investigation Team probe into the case. The UP government has also filed a FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the Hathras case.

READ | Congress misleading farmers on agriculture laws: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

READ | Hathras horror: Congress takes Satyagraha 'vow', to organise silent sit-ins on October 5