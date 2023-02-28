Raaj Kumar Anand Succeeds Manish Sisodia As Delhi Education Minister; See Who Got What

Quick links:
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday divided the list of portfolios between its leaders Kailash Gehlot and Raj Kumar Aanand hours after the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The development came after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
It is important to note that Raaj Kumar Anand succeeded Manish Sisodia as the Delhi Education Minister, while Kailash Gehlot took over Satyendar Jain’s water, power and Irrigation & flood Control. Sisodia was handling Jain’s portfolios after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to an alleged money laundering in June 2022.
After the Supreme Court rejected Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case, the two arrested ministers of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – submitted their resignations. The development came after Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI and said that it will not interfere in the matter. The top court further asked his legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to approach the Delhi High Court.