Raj Thackeray Attacks MVA Govt Over Political Crisis In Maharashtra; Cites UP's Example

On the occasion of Gudi Parva, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in one of his largest public addresses post-2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, spoke extensively on the issues of the state on Saturday. In the address at Shivaji ground, Raj Thackeray broke his silence on the political crisis that emerged after the assembly elections with Shiv Sena claiming the chief ministerial post from long time ally in the state Bharatiya Janata Party despite remaining mum throughout pre-poll rallies.

"After the results of the assembly elections, these people suddenly realized that there was a deal of 2.5 years. When the rallies were being held, Modi, Shah always said that the Chief Minister would be from BJP. They (Shiv Sena) did not say anything then, but after results, they started claiming Chief Ministership," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief also mocked the 36-hour alliance that was entered into by the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "One day, there was a sudden marriage between two unknown parties. Then someone said, 'ye shadi nahi ho sakti (this marriage is not possible)'...Someone was trying another linkage," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that after the fall out of the BJP, NCP joined hands with Shiv Sena and Congress under a new alliance- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

Raj Thackeray speaks on Antilia bomb scare

Appalled by the recent law and order situation in the state, Raj Thackeray particularly highlighted the February, 21, Antilia bomb scare case. Talking about the aftermath of the incident, the MNS chief said, " In my press conference, I said that (Sachin) Vaze, who was from Shiv Sena planted the bomb outside the residence of the biggest industrialist of India. How could he dare to do so? Who did that? I told you, you will not get the answer to this question. And now, see...no-one is speaking on the issue."

The disgruntled cousin of Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray also cited the example of former state ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik who are presently in jail. "Nawab Malik is linked with Dawood. The person who was in jail for 2.5 years, now, is a minister. Also, Anil Deshmukh who seeks 100 crore as extortion is a minister," he said, highlighting how one of the two waved while going to jail. "Nawab Malik waving only sends one message to the public- they do not care. They want to make it clear that they will do whatever they want to but the voters cannot do anything as they have just one day- the day of the vote."

"Is this our Maharashtra?"

Raj Thackeray reiterated, "Our Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is in jail for extortion. Our Minister Nawab Malik is in jail for links with Dawood. This is what is happening in Maharashtra. Is this our Maharashtra? Everywhere there is chaos, workers are sitting on strike."

In a rather rare statement, the MNS chief lauded the BJP, saying that he was happy with the assembly election results in Uttar Pradesh. "There are developmental activities in UP, and that is good news. In every state, this should be the way of governance, so that development continues," he said, adding that he would soon be visiting Ayodhya, the date of which is not fixed.