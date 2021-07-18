'Raj Thackeray Is Leader That Maharashtra Wants': BJP Clear Air On Rumours Over MNS Tie-up

On Saturday, BJP made it clear that an alliance with MNS was out of the question until the Raj Thackeray-led party altered its hardline stance regarding "outsiders". This comes amid speculation that Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Thackeray are likely to meet in Nashik. Moreover, rumour mills were abuzz that the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane will be discussed in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Patil did not outrightly rule out the chance of meeting the MNS supremo. While asserting that the people of Maharashtra supported Raj Thackeray, he contended that it was not possible for MNS to win elections in Maharashtra on its own. This assumes significance amid the unease in MVA and the purported attempt of Shiv Sena to seek rapprochement.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil remarked, "We cannot forge an alliance with MNS until it changes its stance pertaining to outsiders. Raj Thackeray is the leader that Maharashtra wants. But MNS cannot come to power on its own and thus, the common person of Maharashtra will not able to benefit owing to Raj Thackeray's persona. We know each other since I was working for ABVP and he was working for the Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Sena. I will meet him if it is destined."

BJP-MNS tie-up speculation

The speculation about a possible BJP-MNS tie-up dates back to the period immediately after the formation of the MVA government in November 2020. In a party meeting held in Pune, Raj Thackery was very critical of Shiv Sena's distancing itself from Hindutva, according to sources. The party's turn towards Hindutva gained momentum after the party discarded its current flag- which has three colours- saffron, green and blue.

In another development, BJP workers in Palghar put up a banner featuring Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis in the run-up to the District Council election. Senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar also confirmed that his party could potentially ally with the BJP to take on the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, both Fadnavis and fellow BJP MLA Ashish Shelar held "secret meetings" with the MNS chief.

Breaking his silence after his secret meeting with Thackeray, the Leader of Opposition clarified that MNS would have to bring about changes in its ideology and way of functioning. Addressing a massive rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on February 9, 2020, Raj Thackeray staunchly defended the CAA and the possible implementation of the National Register of Citizens. While acknowledging that the country had pressing issues such as education and unemployment, he opined that the issue of infiltrators was of utmost significance. However, there was no development vis-à-vis the alliance talks post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.