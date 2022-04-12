Raj Thackeray Issues Ultimatum On Loudspeaker Warning; 'Shut Till May 3 Or Else...'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques till May 3. MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray further threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers, if the government refused to listen to him.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," said MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS leaders play Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena HQ

Keeping in line with Raj Thackeray's proclamation, MNS workers on April 10 played the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Shiv Sena office in Kalyan. The leaders reportedly installed loudspeakers right outside the Shiv Sena Headquarters in Mumbai, issuing an open challenge to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. With speakers mounted on vehicles outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan', the party announced it would play Hanuman Chalisa there on the occasion of Ram Navami, and would continue to do so if volumes were not turned down during Azaan.

However, the Mumbai Police later stopped the Hanuman Chalisa and detained four MNS leaders including Yashwant Killedar. They were taken to the Shivaji Park police station in Dadar.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai Police later stopped the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker that was being played by MNS outside Shiv Sena HQ in Mumbai. MNS leader Yashwant Killedar detained and taken to Shivaji Park police station. pic.twitter.com/Susq4AdWqY — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had responded to the entire row saying that his uncle was trying to redeem a 'dead party' through such controversies. "Don't want to comment on the party which is dead and want to redeem themselves. Our Hindutva is known to everyone. We will fulfil what we have promised (during elections) to the people of the state," he said.

Notably, the MNS had previously stirred a row after it put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the 'real inheritor' of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy.

The posters read, "Honourable Balasaheb, Look your son Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray is banning people from chanting Hanuman Chalisa despite being a Hindu. They are removing the loudspeakers installed by Hindus. In reality, only Raj Thackeray is taking forward your Thackeray guiding principle and legacy. If possible, please give good sense to Uddhav Ji regarding Hindus."

Image: ANI