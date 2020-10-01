Rajasthan: 2 Minors From Baran Gang-raped For 3 Days; CM Slams Comparison With Hathras

A fresh case of deplorable sexual assault on women has come to light, this time from Rajasthan. As per reports, two minors were allegedly abducted from Baran and taken to Jaipur and Kota where they were gang-raped for three days.

According to Police, the two minor girls have denied the rape allegations in their statement.

The girls aged 13 and 15 were lured by the accused, also minors, on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them, the father has reportedly told the police. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others, the father alleged. On September 21, the two girls were found in Kota.

Even though the police claimed that the minor girls denied allegations of rape in their statement, reports say the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gang-raped. The family of the two minors, meanwhile, alleged that they were threatened not to file a complaint against the accused.

As the girls’ father informed the police about the incident, cops brought the accused to the police station. When the girls told police about the incident, the accused threatened to kill them in front of the police, the family of the girls alleged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at opposition parties for comparing the Baran case with the one at UP's Hathras. On Twitter, the CM said, "The incident is Hathras is highly condemnable. But unfortunately, the incident in Baran is being compared to the incident in Hathras. Girls in Baran have given their statement before the magistrate that they had gone with the boys on their own."

Hathras Horror

This comes amid nationwide uproar over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14 who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The four accused belonging to the upper caste have been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe into the incident. The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of the Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.

