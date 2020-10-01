Hathras Horror: UP ADG Now Claims 'No Rape'; Threatens Action For Stoking Caste Tensions

In a shocking statement, UP Additional DGP Prashant Kumar on Thursday, claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death. He added that forensic report too had found no traces of sperm on the victims' injuries. Moreover, he added that strict action will be taken against people who were claiming otherwise allegedly to 'fan caste tensions'.

ADG: 'No rape occurred'

"Postmortem was conducted in Delhi by a panel of doctors and the body was cremated with the consent of family members. As per the postmortem report, the cause of death is a neck injury and its associated trauma. The forensic report which has been accessed clarifies that no sperm was found in the sample. This shows that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension and police have conducted a thorough investigation in the case," he said.

Hathras rape case

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Reports state that initially, the police had refused to add rape charges to the FIR against the accused, claiming that there were no injuries on private parts of the victim. This led to a massive protest by dalits, political parties alike.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday allegedly without the family's consent. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The force has been pulled up by the NCW for this 'hurried cremation'.

Yogi forms SIT, Gandhis arrested

On Wednesday, UP CM constituted a three-member SIT to probe into the incident. The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of the Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.

Congress, which mounted a massive protest against Yogi govt, was led by the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka walking towards Hathras. With the district magistrate imposing section 144 in Hathras, both leaders were stopped by police while trying to enter the district. When Gandhis insisted proceeding on foot, UP police arrested the Gandhis, Congress leaders - Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Hathras horror: Rahul Gandhi arrested by UP police; had alleged they 'lathicharged' him