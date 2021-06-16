Rajasthan: Amid Party Politics In Cong, BJP Slams Gehlot For Blaming 'external Factors'

Amid a bickering political crisis in Rajasthan, BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has hit out at the Congress for blaming the 'external factors' for the crisis. RS Rathore asserted that there are internal conflicts in Rajasthan. Further attacking state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he added that he promises positions for all leaders in the state government. However, Rathore maintained that problem arises during the time when leaders claim the position. The BJP leader claimed that the above reasons are why Gehlot keeps postponing meetings.

'People are still deprived of their needs': RS Rathore

The BJP parliamentarian further criticised the grand old party and said that even as half of their tenure is over, people still remain deprived of their needs. He suggested that Congress should resolve conflicts within themselves which in turn will be beneficial for the people of Rajasthan. Citing Punjab and Rajasthan, he further added that other leaders start making their moves when the central leadership of a party weakens.

Rajasthan political crisis

The rumblings in the Rajasthan Congress come over the "delay" in meeting the demands made by the Sachin Pilot faction last year. On a possible cabinet expansion in the state, the senior MLA said nine cabinet births are vacant and 25 legislators are eyeing the posts. In addition, Sachin Pilot is also scheduled to meet Priyanka Gandhi. Sources have also stated that Congress high command including Sonia Gandhi has also intervened in the matter and taken action to resolve the issue. The Rajasthan crisis sparked again after Jitin Prasad joined the BJP and rumours of Pilot following the same path started surfacing. However, Sachin Pilot clarified that he is not going to join BJP as soon as reports started coming out.