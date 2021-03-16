Rajasthan BJP Demands CM Gehlot's Resignation & CBI Probe Over Phone-tapping Scandal

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan BJP party legislature held a meeting on the next course of action over the phone-tapping scandal from last year which has been confirmed in the state. BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds after his government replied to a question in the state Assembly that it taps phones in the interest of public safety and order. The BJP demanded a CBI probe into this matter and is now considering writing a letter to the Central government. Refuting the charges, Congress denied the allegations and said they did not tap the phone of any MLA or MP.

The reaction came after Kalicharan Saraf's query in August 2020, '“Is it true that phone tapping cases have come up in the last days? If yes, under which law and on whose orders? Place full details on the table of the House.' Gehlot's govt was rocked by a crisis when Sachin Pilot along with 19 MLAs rebelled against him but managed to quell the rebellion and forced Pilot to return, though the question over phone-tapping remained.

Gehlot govt admits to phone-tapping

"In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer," the official reply states. READ | 'Pilot group targeted': Rajasthan MLA threatens to quit amid row over seating in assembly

Rajasthan BJP leaders' reaction

However, on Monday, the BJP attacked the government over the issue and demanded Gehlot’s resignation, accusing him of misleading the public.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a series of tweets accused Congress of using government machinery to contain rebellion inside the party by tapping phones. He alleged that Congress tapped phones of its own MLAs, including a “young leader”.

He tweeted. "There is a question from the public that why was phone tapping done using government machinery to contain the internal rebellion of the Congress Party? Why did the Congress government use the administration in its own interest? This is an illegal process".

“This is what the BJP had said in July last year - ''Emergency is going on in Rajasthan''. The Gehlot government denied it at the time and is now accepting that the phones were tapped. This is a violation of privacy, the murder of democracy,” Shekhawat tweeted.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Satish Poonia alleged that lies were told and facts were tampered with, he also demanded a CBI inquiry in this matter. Dr Poonia tweeted, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lied about phone tapping, he should resign on a morality basis. CBI investigation should be done".

Rajasthan phone-tapping scandal

In July 2020, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) had found 'leaked tapes' of MLAs - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the Pilot camp allegedly speaking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about money transactions. While Congress demanded a case be lodged against Shekhawat, BJP questioned the authority of the state government to 'bug' their own MLAs, raising claims on its legality. While CM Ashok Gehlot had denied tapping his MLAs, the SOG arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. It had also issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM - which had led to his failed rebellion.