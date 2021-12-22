Rajasthan BJP Demands Law Against Vandals, Congress Responds 'people Are Happy Here'

BJP in Rajasthan has launched another tirade against the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state government and has demanded the government to form a stringent law to deal with protestors.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Ram Lal Sharma on Wednesday asserted the demand of formulating a law to deal with protestors in the state with a strict hand. He proclaimed that during protests, the protestors vandalise a lot of public property and cause immense trouble and damage. MLA Sharma further advocated for the law, citing examples of states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where the government is empowered to confiscate properties of people who vandalise or damage government properties during protests.

While pitching his demand for a new law to deal with vandals in Rajasthan, Ram Lal Sharma said, “During protests, immense loss of government properties take place. Properties of those protestors who destroy government properties must also be confiscated. There's such a law in UP. The MP is also bringing such a law. BJP demands that such a law should also be implemented in Rajasthan. With this law in place, protestors will stop damaging the government properties.”

Such laws try to suppress dissatisfaction amongst people: Congress

On the other hand, contesting the BJP’s demand, the Congress has asserted that such a law is required in states where people are dissatisfied with the current regime, however, people in Rajasthan are extremely happy and satisfied with the Congress government, therefore there is no need for such a reform in Rajasthan.

“People of Rajasthan are satisfied and happy from the state government's work. The Rajasthan government has always brought welfare policies. We listen to the people of Rajasthan for making policies. This doesn't happen in UP and MP. Hence such laws are being introduced in these states. People from these states are highly disappointed with their government. These laws try to suppress the dissatisfaction among people.”

This comes in after the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government passed the ‘Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Bill, 2021.’ The law was approved by the state government earlier this year, under which, protestors found guilty of damaging government and private property will face jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Image: Twitter/ Facebook