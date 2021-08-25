Rajasthan: BJP Releases 'black Paper', Accuses Gehlot Govt Of Unfulfilled Promises

Rajasthan BJP released a 'black paper' on Tuesday, August 24, against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government. The opposition party was accusing the ruling party of failing to fulfill their promises of waiving loans for the farmers in need and unemployment allowance to the youth. He even compared the current government to the previous BJP state government.

Speaking at the press conference while revealing their 'black paper', former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said that lawlessness is a big issue in the state and that the Congress government is not doing enough to find the solutions. He said, "BJP is releasing a 'black paper' highlighting the shortcomings of the state government during the last two and a half years. It seems this time people want to vote for the BJP during the upcoming Panchayat polls. The government is merely using its power to swing votes in their favour. Jungle raj is prevailing in the state. Promises of loan waivers for farmers, unemployment allowance to the youth have not been fulfilled. Electricity bills are rising even though there is a shortage of electricity."

What were the comparisons made about?

The BJP leader went on to draw a comparison between the previous Bharatiya Janata Party state government with the current Gehlot government. Chaturvedi said accusing the current government, "Scholarships and pensions are not being given properly. We had streamlined that process while in power. Subsidies for farmers have been discontinued, which were once brought by BJP. This has put disadvantaged sections at risk. The BJP government tried to give good roads, sanitation to the rural populations, but the current government stalled the progress. We tried to provide good water facilities via Jal Swavlamban but they did not let it function, they have not utilised money given by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission either." He continued, "We also started free healthcare and health insurance schemes. We brought Ayushmaan Bharat, but the government launched its own healthcare scheme which did not help people at all during the COVID crisis." Speaking further, Chaturvedi said: "Development has completely stopped, no new roads are being built. Money given for development is not utilised. This government is only about declarations and cares only about power, in fact, they have been fighting for power internally."

