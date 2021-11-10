Rajasthan CM Dials BJP MP Koli After 3rd Attack On Her Residence In 6 Months; Orders Probe

Hours after unknown miscreants opened fire at BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's residence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took cognizance of the incident. Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot informed that he spoke to the BJP MP over the phone and asked about her well-being.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister asserted that he has instructed state authorities to take strict action after a detailed probe of the incident. A Special Operations Group (SOG) team will visit Jaipur and Bharatpur, he added.

Ashok Gehlot directs DGP, Principal Secy, Home Dept to take strict action

Tweeting in Hindi, the Rajasthan chief minister said, "I spoke to Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli on the phone and learned about her well-being. I've directed DGP, Principal Secretary, Home Department to take strict action after a thorough probe of the incident. A team of SOG from Jaipur will go to Bharatpur to probe the incident".

भरतपुर सांसद श्रीमती रंजीता कोली से फोन पर बात कर कुशलक्षेम जानी। साथ ही, डीजीपी, प्रमुख सचिव, गृह विभाग को निर्देशित किया है कि घटना की पूरी जांच कर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए। घटना की जांच के लिए जयपुर से SOG की टीम भरतपुर जाकर घटना की जांच करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2021

Bharatpur MP Ranjeeta Koli Attacked Thrice In 6 Months

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning by a group of unknown miscreants who opened fire at her Bharatpur residence. After the incident, the BJP MP's health deteriorated severely and she was rushed to the hospital by her relatives. This is the third time that the BJP MP has been attacked in recent times. Earlier in the month of May, she was attacked by unidentified people during her visit to a community healthcare centre, and the reason for this attack remains unknown. The police arrived at her residence and an investigation was underway.

Koli was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bharatpur, Rajasthan in the 2019 Indian general election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Peaceful Rajasthan has become 'Apradhisthan': Satish Poonia

While speaking to Republic over the attack on Koli, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia informed that Koli is in depression and unable to talk. Calling Rajasthan 'Apradhisthan' (criminal state), Poonia slammed the state governance for the poor law and order situation. He asked the state police to ensure people's safety and take strict action against those responsible for the crimes.

"This is not the first time that MP Ranjeeta Kohli has been attacked, this is the third attempt, She is in depression, I called her but she is not able to speak. The law and order situation of Rajasthan has deteriorated especially that of Bharatpur. This is a very worrisome and unfortunate incident. Despite so many criminal cases in the state, I am not able to understand why the Chief Minister, state Home Minister and Police are not taking any action. Just a day before a father-son duo was attacked. There is no doubt that Rajasthan once known as a peaceful state has now become Apradhisthan (criminal state)", said Poonia.

On being asked if there was any personal enmity involved in the attack, the state BJP chief said, "We will get to know that after the investigation but I can assure the criminals have no fear of police. They are attacking MPs in broad daylight. Police will have to ensure the safety of people and take strict action against the culprits".