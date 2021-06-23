Rajasthan Congress Crisis: 15 Leaders Tell Sonia Gandhi turncoat BSP MLAs Running Party

Amid intensified political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress, 15 leaders who lost the assembly elections in 2018 wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi about the ‘undue influence’ of BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and independents in the state government.

“We welcome the support of BSP MLAs who joined Congress and independent MLAs who helped the party in forming the government in Rajasthan. However, in the two and a half years tenure, no one among us has been given a position,” the letter said. The workers and public who voted for us in 2018 aren’t being heard in the government, it added.

In Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camps have been at loggerheads over Cabinet expansion and political appointments. One of the signatories, Congress candidate Manish Yadav, said the turncoat MLAs were weakening the party workers and organisational structure in the assembly.

“It is unfortunate that the party organisation is working on the whims of these MLAs (which was visible in the local body and PRI polls where they participated fully and we did not). Congress workers and voters are feeling cheated,” he said, urging the leadership to ensure workers’ participation in political and organisational appointments.”

Commenting on the letter, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said, “In the party, every work is done after consultation and suggestions from all, be it ticket distribution or appointments. Because of this, good results were received in the local and PRI polls. However, if there are some issues, we will look into them.”

Turncoat BSP MLAs join hands against Pilot

BSP MLAs who joined the ruling Congress and independent legislators who supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government during last year's political crisis are set to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday amid lobbying for ministerial posts.

The MLAs, who were elected as BSP candidates in the 2018 assembly elections, first allied with and then joined the Congress next year, are already mounting pressure on the Congress against the Pilot camp and demanding a "reward" for those who saved the Gehlot government last year.

The political turmoil in the state started recently after resentment in the Pilot camp for not addressing the issues raised by the former deputy chief minister in August last year. Demands have been raised for cabinet expansion and political appointments.

(With inputs from agency)