Rajasthan Congress News: Pilot Seeks Time To Meet Sonia; Major Decision Soon

Speaking on the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, MLA Ashok Chandna extended his support to the Rajasthan Chief Minister and said, "What the CM has done in the past 5 years, no other CM has done before."

He added, "Matters of the party will stay within the party. The responsibilities that have been given by the people, we will follow them. Everything has time to unfold. All things have been told by the senior leaders and I am not in authority to say anything. Sharad ji is part of the game. He is not a third-party person who signed yesterday, they have put their grievances in front of the authorities. There's no crisis. It will unfold everything in time. Everything will stay within parivar. When there's a huge family, things happen which are not meant to be revealed to the world."