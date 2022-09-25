Rajasthan Congress News: Pilot Seeks Time To Meet Sonia; Major Decision Soon

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
Distancing himself from the Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs' decision to tender their resignation, the Rajasthan CM's advisor Jitendra Singh said, "I am with the high command irrespective of whom it projects as the CM. I am not in favour of the policy of resignations".
Upset over an open rebellion in Rajasthan, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.
In the latest update, former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has sought time to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, amid political crisis.
"High Command can make anyone CM, make a new CM or keep CM Gehlot intact, it should not be one of those who revolted against the party, tried to weaken it," State minister and Gehlot loyalist, Mahesh Joshi.
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader and former J-K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday tactfully avoided a question on the developments in Rajasthan Congress and said there is no need to take the name of the village which you had left.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. Several leaders of the party, including Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal & Kamal Nath, met the party chief today.
Kamal Nath left from Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Big statement by Ashok Gehlot camp minister Shanti Dhariwal, as he alleged that Ajay Maken acted in a partisan manner for several days." Efforts to make Sachin Pilot the CM were on for many days. Maken was working to benefit Sachin directly. I have proof of this." said Dhariwal.
He added, "Those who want to topple the government should not be rewarded. MLAs want the government to be stable, we saved the government and the traitors who went to Manesar were being made Chief Ministers."
As per sources, status-quo is to be maintained till Congress president election nominations. Decision on issuing of show cause notices to miffed MLAs, vocal in public will be taken after interim chief takes action on the report by Observers. AICC Observers will submit a report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi either tonight or tomorrow.
On his arrival in the national capital, Kamal Nath ducked questions over the Congress presidential post and the Rajasthan political crisis, and rather stated, "I have no interest in (Congress) President post, only here for Navratri wishes."
Speaking on the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, MLA Ashok Chandna extended his support to the Rajasthan Chief Minister and said, "What the CM has done in the past 5 years, no other CM has done before."
He added, "Matters of the party will stay within the party. The responsibilities that have been given by the people, we will follow them. Everything has time to unfold. All things have been told by the senior leaders and I am not in authority to say anything. Sharad ji is part of the game. He is not a third-party person who signed yesterday, they have put their grievances in front of the authorities. There's no crisis. It will unfold everything in time. Everything will stay within parivar. When there's a huge family, things happen which are not meant to be revealed to the world."
Maken further said, "102 Gehlot loyalists had told us that someone among them must be made CM. We told them that their opinion would be presented before the party chief & that no conditions are attached to resolutions passed. The party chief decides after consultations."
"Gehlot camp has put forth 3 demands. None of the demands can be fulfilled. Parallel meeting in addition to the official meeting of the Congress legislature meet is an act of indiscipline," said Ajay Maken, while addressing the press after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
After meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Ajay Maken briefed the media and said, "Mallikarjun Kharge & I briefed, in detail, the Congress chief about our meetings in Rajasthan. She asked us for a written report. We'll give it to her by tonight or tomorrow."
Some MLAs and ministers of the Gehlot camp are watching polo matches in Jaipur, including Minister Lalchand Kataria, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, and Advisor to CM.
As Congress in Rajasthan is on the verge of imploding, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood as a curious spectator on Monday, September, 26. On the news of an observer being roped in to solve the dispute among the warring factions over speculations of Ashok Gehlot stepping down as the Chief Minister, and Sachin Pilot taking over the post, the BJP reacted to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's name coming up.
Reacting to Rajasthan political crisis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, "Whatever is happening in the public domain, it seems, that there is no democracy in Congress."
AICC observers Ajay Maken & Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. They will further give the report to her.
Now Congress leadership is not keen on Ashok Gehlot filing a nomination for presidential polls. Big decision expected today in the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Hectic developments within Congress as party president's election contest throws Gehlot's Rajasthan govt into chaos
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after arriving in Delhi from Jaipur said, "We are going to 10 Janpath & will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. We will apprise her about the events (about the Rajasthan Congress crisis). She will eventually take the decision on it."
And AICC observer Ajay Maken said, "We arrived in Delhi after meeting MLAs in Jaipur. We are going to give our report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi."
AICC observer Ajay Maken arrives in Delhi. Both observers Mallikarjun Kharge & Ajay Maken are scheduled to submit the report to the party's top leadership today. They held a meeting with Gehlot loyalists Pratap Khachariyawas & Shanti Dhariwal yesterday in Jaipur.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has arrived in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi amid the Rajasthan crisis. Commenting on this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Apparently Kamal Nath being roped in to mediate between warring factions in Rajasthan! Clearly, Gandhis have little credibility and purchase left now? Admission of their inability? Ironically the prime antagonist behind MP factionalism is their pick to solve factionalism".
Speaking to the media after meeting Ashok Gehlot, Congress' observer for Rajasthan Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have informed the Congress president about what happened yesterday. Everybody has to abide by whatever decision is taken eventually. There should be discipline in the party."
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is unlikely to contest the Congress president's election, sources revealed.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrived at the JW Marriott Hotel in Jaipur to meet Congress leaders.
As per sources, Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs will do a show of strength amid the tussle over the CM post. All pro-Gehlot legislators are likely to move to Delhi in a day or two to demonstrate their strength in front of the Congress leadership.
Speaking to the media, AAP MP Raghav Chadha remarked, "The Congress party is on ventilator. It might breathe its last very soon. Congress is in a self-destruction mode in every state. From Punjab to Rajasthan, the 'Congress Chodo' campaign is being run by top Congress leaders."
Republic TV accessed a video of a Gehlot camp MLA indirectly hitting out at Sachin Pilot in a meeting on Sunday.
